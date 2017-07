(WCMH) — Peyton Manning’s joke about Kevin Durant trying to join the USA Gymnastics team was met with an icy glare from Durant Wednesday night.

Manning said, “Our gymnastics team was so dominant that Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year”

Durant’s reaction was legendary.

“I gotta tell you, I don’t think you’d start for that team, Kevin,” Manning continued

The joke and the reaction sparked a number of memes almost immediately.

When you realize Peyton Manning wouldn't have roasted you if you just joined the Wizards pic.twitter.com/R6s0uZj0VZ — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) July 13, 2017

When you wanna laugh out loud but the situation doesn't allow for it. pic.twitter.com/WqiYDnZ02L — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) July 13, 2017

What do you think? Was Durant in on the joke?