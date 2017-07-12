North Carolina couple whose sons were killed in crash welcomes twin boys

WNCN/AP Published: Updated:
Gentry Eddings with Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed (Photo courtesy of the Eddings family)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina couple has welcomed twin boys two years after their two sons died.

Gentry and Hadley Eddings tell WBTV-TV the boys named Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed were born Monday. Their middle names are a tribute to their older brothers. Two-year-old Dobbs Eddings died in a 2015 car wreck, and Reed Eddings died two days later after being delivered at 38 weeks by emergency cesarean section.

Hadley Eddings told WCNC-TV in February that she “missed being a mom from day one” and didn’t “want to continue to live this life without being a mom again.”

Matthew Deans, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the wreck.

The couple live in a suburb near Charlotte.

