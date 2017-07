COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a person was shot early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics responded to the 200 block of Schryver Rd. just after 4:30 am.

On scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported in stable condition to Grant Medical Center.

There is no suspect information available at this time. According to police, the victim said he wasn’t sure who shot him. Police said they did find bullet holes in the home.