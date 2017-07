COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition from the scene in the 5000 block of Singleton Drive.

The suspect is in a “little white car,” according to police.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.