BELLE PLAIN, MN (WCMH) — A small town in Minnesota is gaining a lot of attention after a satanic monument is planned for its veterans’ park.

“They said they were putting it up and I did not like it,” Donna Karnitz, who’s a wife of a veteran, told WCCO.

The satanic monument was planned after city council approved another monument featuring a cross. Council initially planned to remove the monument featuring the cross, but after protests, they decided to keep it. In compromise, the city council designated a free speech area, opening to door to the satanic monument.

“We were warned against creating this free speech zone and I thought it probably be just as well that we didn’t have one that people could use private property to say whatever they want,” Belle Plain city council member Cary Coop told WCCO.

The satanic monument, being built by a group out of Massachusetts, will feature an upturned helmet on a black cube.

A protest of the satanic monument is planned for Saturday.

