Snortable chocolate now sold in US, but doctors warn of its dangers

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A snortable chocolate powder marketed as an energy supplement is raising serious health concerns.

The company’s website says Coco Loko is “infused raw cacao with a special energy blend.” It’s marketed as a stimulant and stress reducer.

Coco Loko is made by Florida-based company Legal Lean. Their CEO says it contains mostly raw cacao powder, along with common energy drink ingredients like gingko biloba, taurine, and guarana. He says it’s been available online for a month, and is slowly making its way into smoke and tobacco shops. The product is for people under 18.

Doctors say snorting the powder can worsen respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis, and can even lead to cancer.

Senator Charles Schumer is urging the FDA to launch an investigation into its safety.