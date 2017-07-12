Two people injured after car leaves road, crashes into porch

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the corner of Lockbourne Road and Frebis Avenue around 4:30 am.

Police say they were following a driver who was driving erratically. At some point, the driver sped up and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the road, hit a porch, and flipped. The porch collapsed in the wreck.

According to police, the passenger in the vehicle was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. The driver was also transported to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.