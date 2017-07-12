Two people injured after car leaves road, crashes into porch

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the corner of Lockbourne Road and Frebis Avenue around 4:30 am.

Police say they were following a driver who was driving erratically. At some point, the driver sped up and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the road, hit a porch, and flipped. The porch collapsed in the wreck.

According to police, the passenger in the vehicle was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. The driver was also transported to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s