Washington Court House Police warns residents about counterfeit bills

By Published:

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH)– The Washington Court House Police Department made a Facebook post saying they have been collecting counterfeit bills being used in the city.

The post said the bills come in denominations from $5-100. Two different types of $100 bills have been found so far.

Each bill reportedly has the same serial number and red lettering on the left side. They also have dashes on the right corner near the dollar amount.

If you locate any of the counterfeit bills, please contact the police department at 740-636-2370.

