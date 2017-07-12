Watch worth $10k stolen from Short North home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a pair of thieves that made off with a watch worth several thousand dollars and a few other big ticket items from a home in the Short North.

It would seem the Fourth of July holiday was the perfect distraction some thieves needed to break into Paul Ruminski’s home.

Ruminski wasn’t home over the holiday and ended up losing several televisions, other electronics and a watch that was special to him.

“It was kind of a memento to celebrate a pretty big milestone in my life,” said Ruminski.

The watch, a Cartier timepiece, was a gift to himself for turning 40.

“I think it, you know, gives you a real sense of anger to see someone just come in, go through your stuff, and then put it on their own wrist as if they actually worked for it,” said Ruminski.

Ruminski and police know the thief wore the watch that night because it can be seen on the surveillance video that captured him and someone police believe was working with him outside the back door to Ruminski’s home.

The accomplice is a white woman, between 5’3’’ and 5’7’’; the other suspect is a black man between 5’5’’ and 5’9’’

Ruminski says, he has learned his lesson and is taking his home security much more seriously now.

“This house is now locked down like Fort Knox,” said Ruminski. “There are multiple alarm systems, additional cameras going to be placed all around.”

Ruminski says this hasn’t spoiled his opinion of the Short North.

He says it is lovely during the day, but believes there is a seedier element that comes out at night.