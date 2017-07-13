COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Bridal gown retailer Alfred Angelo planned to close all its stores across the country Thursday and file for bankruptcy, according to multiple media reports.

The company has one store in the Columbus area, near the intersection of State Route 161 and Sawmill Road.

The Wall Street Journal reported the company has hired a Florida-based law firm to handle its bankruptcy proceedings.

It is not yet clear what the bankruptcy and closure mean for brides who have already paid for their dresses.

A sign taped to the window of the Dublin, Ohio location says, “CLOSED – Your merchandise will be shipped by store or seamstresses.”

Employees at the company’s Delray Beach, Florida headquarters were seen leaving the building en masse Thursday, the Palm Beach Post reported. The employees were carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings.

Employees at an Orlando, Florida location passed out cards with the phone number of the law firm handling the bankruptcy to people who stopped by the store.

Information #alfredangelo is giving brides if they already ordered a dress @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/j0vo9FxVtv — Jennifer Ortega (@JenniferNOrtega) July 13, 2017

Many have taken to social media to vent their frustration with the situation.

So am I gonna get my bought and paid for dress?! @AlfredAngelo this is ridiculous and way to much stress! — Savannah (@miller6710) July 14, 2017

I am heartbroken over this. I am so sorry to all other brides, bridesmaids, and employees who were hurt over this. #alfredangelo #horrible — Sona Sapphire (@Sona_Sapphire) July 14, 2017

According to the company’s website, Alfred Angelo is one of the country’s largest manufacturers of wedding dresses. They have more than 60 stores across the country.