Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

NEW BRAVOS, TX (WCMH) – An Army veteran in Arizona with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

Lee Hernandez is currently in hospice care in his home. According to the Arizona Republic, he has continuous strokes that affect his vision and cognitive abilities.

Doctors can do nothing more for him except make him comfortable.

Lee served more than 18 years in the Army, including a tour in Iraq.

Earlier this week, he asked his wife to let him hold his phone, “in case someone calls,” according to a post on the Arizona Veterans Forum.

After two hours with no calls, he told his wife, “I guess no one wants to talk to me.”

After the post calling for other veterans to give Hernandez a call, Hernandez and his wife have been inundated with calls.

The Arizona Republic said the best time to call or text is between 4pm and 8pm Eastern time. That is when Hernandez is most alert.

The phone number to reach Hernandez is 210-632-6778.

He is blind, so he wife will read text messages to him.