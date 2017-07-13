CPD looking for two ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for two murder suspects who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

David Echols, 17 and his brother, James Echols III are wanted for the July 9 murder of 19-year-old Damon Waddell at 1047 Loretta Avenue.

An unidentified woman was also injured in the incident.

Police say David and James Echols are also linked to several other violent incidents.

David and James Echols are believed to be in the northeast portion of the city, according to police.

Investigators ask anyone with information about their whereabouts to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.