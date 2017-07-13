Don’t forget to get the flu shot–for your dog

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOB) Many people get a flu shot each year to keep healthy, but there may be one a member of the family who needs one as well.

Canine flu is on the rise, and prevention is simple.

Cases are on the rise nationally.

“It is a highly contagious virus that can be spread from dog to dog,” said Dr. Danois Salas, owner of TLC Pet Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “It can even be spread from dog to cat.”

Most of the symptoms are respiratory.

“Coughing, sneezing, sometimes they’ll develop a fever and may feel lethargic and not want to eat their food,” Salas said.

Canine flu can lead to complications.

“The young dogs, the elderly dogs, or those that are already immunocompromised can develop pneumonia on occasion it can lead to death, but most dogs that develop the symptoms or become infected will recover from it,” Salas said.

Where can a dog get it? Almost anywhere.

