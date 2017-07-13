Evacuations underway in Licking County due to flooding

HEBRON, OH (WCMH) – Evacuations are underway at a mobile home park in Hebron due to high water.

Video from Chopper 4 showed flooding inside Greenbriar Village. Residents were taken from their homes by boat.

Lots of rushing high water in Pataskala. Some residents stuck in their homes pic.twitter.com/RB4iFtKxkA — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) July 13, 2017

In the City of Pataskala, a second mobile home park was also evacuated due to the threat of flooding.

Pataskala city administrator BJ King is asking people to stay home for the time being due to the number of flooded roads.

