Family of Kareem Jones reacts to police body camera footage showing fatal shooting

By Published: Updated:
Kareem Ali Nadir Jones, shot in police involved shooting in Franklinton (photo provided by family)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Kareem Jones’ family said although agonizing to see, they wanted to watch the police body-worn camera footage to understand what happened leading up to him being shot.

On Thursday, his older sister Marica Phipps said after seeing it, they now have more questions than answers.

“Words can’t describe how we feel of watching my brother getting killed,” she said. “I don’t know how afraid he was in that moment and that’s what I’m going to remember about the loss of my brother, unfortunately.”

She said before all of this happened, Jones was trying to help a woman find some kids who were throwing rocks at her car.

“How did that turn from a good deed turn into a man losing his life?” said Phipps. “When officers are in control, my brother had his hands up. He wasn’t posing a threat to anyone, if he did have a gun, why didn’t someone tase him in that moment?”

Phipps said there’s no audio from body-worn camera footage, leading up to when her brother was shot.

“Yes, they handed over the footage, but what good is it if I can’t understand what it is that was being told to my brother, the commands that they were giving him?” she said.

His mother, Marcy Bailey, said police protocols need to change, so no mother has to go through this again.

“He was a joy to have as a son. He brought lots of joy to me, to his family. He was the life of the family,” said Bailey. “I want justice. I want reform. This was a senseless death.”

Phipps did address her brother’s criminal record. She said he was on probation and if he did have a gun, he should not have had one. However, she said that he had no violent crimes or assaults on his record.

Jones was a father of four children.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s