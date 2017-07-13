COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Kareem Jones’ family said although agonizing to see, they wanted to watch the police body-worn camera footage to understand what happened leading up to him being shot.

On Thursday, his older sister Marica Phipps said after seeing it, they now have more questions than answers.

“Words can’t describe how we feel of watching my brother getting killed,” she said. “I don’t know how afraid he was in that moment and that’s what I’m going to remember about the loss of my brother, unfortunately.”

She said before all of this happened, Jones was trying to help a woman find some kids who were throwing rocks at her car.

“How did that turn from a good deed turn into a man losing his life?” said Phipps. “When officers are in control, my brother had his hands up. He wasn’t posing a threat to anyone, if he did have a gun, why didn’t someone tase him in that moment?”

Phipps said there’s no audio from body-worn camera footage, leading up to when her brother was shot.

“Yes, they handed over the footage, but what good is it if I can’t understand what it is that was being told to my brother, the commands that they were giving him?” she said.

His mother, Marcy Bailey, said police protocols need to change, so no mother has to go through this again.

“He was a joy to have as a son. He brought lots of joy to me, to his family. He was the life of the family,” said Bailey. “I want justice. I want reform. This was a senseless death.”

Phipps did address her brother’s criminal record. She said he was on probation and if he did have a gun, he should not have had one. However, she said that he had no violent crimes or assaults on his record.

Jones was a father of four children.