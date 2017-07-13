Fatal crash in Morrow County leaves one dead, two others in the hospital

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash Wednesday evening in Congress Township.

Officials say the accident happened around 6:00 pm at the corned of US-42 and SR-19.

According to a press release from the Mt. Gilead post of the The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fred DeMatteis was driving southeast on SR-19 when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

His Ford truck struck a Freightliner truck driven by Stoney Hall, which forced the Freightliner off the right side of US-42.

The Freightliner hit Brenda K. Cook, who was walking to her vehicle at the time.

Officials say DeMatteis was taken by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center. Hall was taken to Morrow County Hospital, and later transported to Grant Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morrow County Coroner.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident. The incident is under investigation.