Feds: German man flew to Florida for sadomasochistic child sex

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A German man is charged with flying to Florida to have sadomasochistic sex with a 13-year-old child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Wednesday that 55-year-old Meinrad Kopp was arrested when he arrived in Orlando last month after arranging sex with an undercover agent he thought was the girl’s father.

Investigators say Kopp told the agent he wanted to treat the girl like a dog and cause her pain.

He had weights, clamps, rope, tape, a bottle brush and a flashlight in his suitcase that he intended to use with the child.

Kopp is a German citizen and a resident of Switzerland.

He’s charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in sex, traveling to the United States to engage in illicit sex and transportation of child pornography. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote the following comments about the disturbing arrest in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. A photo of Kopp with the word “Busted” accompanied Ivey’s post:

“After 38 years in Law Enforcement you sometimes think you have seen just about everything, however tonight I am truly sickened to share with you that our agents have recently arrested 55-year-old, Meinrad Kopp, a German citizen and resident of Switzerland, for attempting to abuse a Florida child.

Kopp was recently indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, by traveling to the United States for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct, and child pornography.

The investigation was initiated in April 2017, and culminated in June 2017, as Kopp engaged in communications, via the Internet, with a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SORT Agent acting in an undercover capacity. Kopp was attempting to acquire a child to engage in a range of sexual activities, including sadomasochism. Kopp disclosed his intent to humiliate and cause pain by using property he would bring with him when traveling to the United States.

Kopp furthered his actions on June 16, 2017, when he traveled to Orlando, Florida and was arrested by agents working with Homeland Security Investigations. Inside his luggage, Kopp had weights, clamps, rope, tape, a bottle brush, and a flashlight that he intended to use with the child. According to Kopp, this was not the first occasion he had engaged in such activities.

This investigation was a cooperative effort by Agents from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The case will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office who holds primary jurisdiction over such cases.

This case was initiated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. I would like to personally thank everyone who assisted in this investigation for their hard work and dedication. The agents who investigate these types of crimes work around the clock to protect our children, and this case is a perfect example that there are no boundaries for those who wish to harm our most precious citizens!!

If convicted on all counts, Kopp faces a maximum term of life in federal prison.”

-Sheriff Wayne Ivey