Fiona the hippo named honorary deputy

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved preemie hippo is now an honorary sheriff’s deputy in Hamilton County.

Sheriff Jim Neil and five deputies bestowed the honor on Fiona Thursday at the zoo.

While she can’t carry a gun or make arrests, the Sheriff’s Office told WLWT they wanted to support the zoo and its conservation efforts.

In a certificate presented to the zoo, the Sheriff announced:

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil is pleased to announce that “Fiona the Hippo” has been recognized for her strong support of the Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety and law enforcement and has been appointed Honorary Deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Fiona became famous after she was born six weeks premature and was raised by human caretakers.