Thursday, July 13 is National French Fry Day!

The exact origin of the hot, crispy, and highly addictive snack isn’t clear. The earliest known reference to ‘French fried potatoes’ occurs in the English work “Cookery for Maids of All Work,” which was published in 1856.

Some believe the term ‘French Fries’ didn’t come from france, but from Belgium during the first World War after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-French speaking country.

