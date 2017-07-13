One of the wettest days in Columbus history, 3″+ today!

Columbus (WCMH) – Rain, rain go away! I think we can all agree on that!

With repeated heavy rainfall in our area, flooding has been a major issue several times in the past week. We had massive rains today, but the all time single day record for rainfall happen to fall on this date 25 years ago.

Today has already has had more rain that all of July 2016 combined!!!



As of the writing of this, we have had 3.05″ of rainfall today so far…. To put it another way, there have been 53 July’s in Columbus since 1878 that have been drier for the ENTIRE month than it was today!!!

Also, so far this month (July 2017) ranks as the 18th wettest July on record for Columbus (through almost 13 full days)

12.36″ 1992 9.47″ 1896 9.46″ 1958 8.06″ 1979 8.00″ 1990 7.80″ 1988 7.65″ 1969 7.05″ 1943 6.99″ 1995 6.95″ 1897 6.88″ 1985 6.87″ 2013 6.85″ 1985 6.79″ 1989 6.46″ 2004 6.34″ 1947 6.27″ 1928 6.08″ 2017

Incredibly enough, the heavy rainfall that we saw today, 3.05″ (so far) ranks 11th all time!!!



Since records began in 1878, in Columbus officially we have had only 10 days that have had more rainfall than today. Also amazing today’s rainfall is not even close to the record for the date, which just happened to be our heaviest rainfall ever!

5.13″ July 13, 1992 4.79″ January 21, 1959 3.76″ July 11, 1897 3.60″ August 11, 1915 3.59″ September 12, 1938 3.40″ March 9, 1964 3.39″ July, 15, 1947 3.25″ March 4, 1964 3.17″ August 5th, 1995 3.06″ July 23, 2002 3.05″ Today (July 13, 2017)

Of course, we have more rain in the forecast tonight and tomorrow with a cold front. Oh yea, and we still have more than half the month left for additional rainfall.

Looking ahead at the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10, 8-14 day outlooks, more rain is anticipated

July is typically a wetter month anyway, but the 6-10 day out look is looking for slightly above normal rain in the northern part of the state.

And it appears a similar wet pattern could develop for the 8-14 day forecast period with more heavy rains possible… 😦

The good news is, as of today, the entire state is out of the drought monitor. The next thing we will have to watch for is the mosquito monitor!!!

If you have any questions about rainfall, heat, humidity, climate or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave