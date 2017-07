COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a person was shot early Thursday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue just before 2:00 am.

On scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. One other person was treated for knee pain.

The incident is under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.