One person shot, one dog dead after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting Thursday morning in the Central Hilltop area.

Police and medics responded to the 100 block of South Ogden Avenue just after 2:30 am.

On scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel West in critical but stable condition.

Police say there were reportedly multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting. They believe there may be two suspects.

Two dogs were in the home at the time of the shooting. One dog was shot to death and the other was injured by the suspects.

The incident is under investigation.