One person shot, one dog dead after west Columbus shooting

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting Thursday morning in the Central Hilltop area.

Police and medics responded to the 100 block of South Ogden Avenue just after 2:30 am.

On scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel West in critical but stable condition.

Police say there were reportedly multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting. They believe there may be two suspects.

Two dogs were in the home at the time of the shooting. One dog was shot to death and the other was injured by the suspects.

The incident is under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s