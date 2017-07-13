Parole officers workload doubles in Ohio since 2001

The information below is a follow up to Wednesday’s NBC4 Investigates piece. Read it here.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority (APA) website’s main page, officers have an average of 75 cases per officer. We would like to say this is at any given time, but could not confirm this with the Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections spokesperson JoEllan Smith who refused to answer NBC4 requests for interviews.

So I looked into current statistics from the APA’s website, and found the most current data available, from May 2017. The information shows that there are 432 parole officers who share the 35,168 cases statewide.

That boils down to an average of 81 parolees per officer.

May-2017 CITY Parole officers Parolees Cases per officer % by region Columbus 81.00 6918.00 85.00 20% Cleveland 91.00 6463.00 71.00 18% Cincinnati 57.00 5087.00 89.00 14% Dayton 48.00 4742.00 98.00 13% Akron 81.00 6590.00 81.00 19% Lima 74.00 5368.00 72.00 15% average 72.00 5861.33 81.00 17% Total 432.00 35168.00 100%

Sep-2001 CITY Parole officers Parolees Cases per officer % by region Columbus 105.00 3601.00 34.00 12% Cleveland 102.00 4109.00 40.00 14% Cincinnati 168.00 4773.00 28.00 16% Mansfield 93.00 3817.00 41.00 13% Akron 113.00 4479.00 39.00 15% Lima 46.00 4340.00 94.00 14% Chillicothe 72.00 3595.00 49.00 12% Cleveland- Probation 39.00 1269.00 32.00 4% average 92.25 3747.88 40.00 13% Total 738.00 29983 100%

There are six APA regions, Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Akron, and Lima. Each has varying number of cases and officers. Ultimately, Dayton has the fewest number of officers, 58. Each averages the highest number of cases with 98. The Cleveland region has the most officers, 91, which averages the smallest caseload of 71 each. Columbus ranks in the middle of the pack with 81 officers working an average of 85 cases each.

Back in September of 2001, the numbers were way different. There were about 5,000 fewer parolees and 306 more officers. The caseload ratio then was 40 to one. This spiked to where it is today in 2008. That November’s statistics are similar to what they are today.