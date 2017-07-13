Picktown Palooza cancelled Thursday due to flooding

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) – Picktown Palooza is cancelled Thursday evening due to flooding.

Festival organizers said:

Due to extreme weather, flooding, and expected more rain, the Palooza is canceled tonight!

Please stay tuned for updates!

Video recorded by Chopper 4 shows high water covering the grounds of Pickerington Central High School, where the festival is being held.

Water surrounds food booths and fair rides at the festival.

Picktown Palooza was scheduled to begin Thursday night and run through Sunday.

