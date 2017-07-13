Police searching for man who robbed downtown Columbus PNC Bank

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man suspected of robbing a downtown Columbus bank last Friday.

It happened at the PNC Bank at 155 East Broad Street.

According to Columbus police, the suspect gave a note demanding cash. The man was last seen running south on South 4th Street.

Polcie described the suspect as a black male in his 50s standing between 5’8 and 5’10 and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds. He was bald with a slightly gray goatee.

He was wearing a blue and white golf shirt, black sunglasses, blue jeans and gray tennis shows.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Det. Laird at blaird@columbuspolice.org or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

