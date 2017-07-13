CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville woman is facing charges after she drove a battery-powered cart from Walmart home early Tuesday morning when her car wouldn’t start.

Clarksville police reported it received calls a woman was driving the cart down the center of 101st Airborne Division Parkway around 4 a.m.

When an officer attempted to stop 41-year-old Jaimie Taylor, she was near Victory Road, about 1 and a half miles from the Walmart on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Taylor reportedly refused to stop for the officer, continuing onward until the officer chased her down on foot and was able to stop Taylor.

She told police she went to Walmart to purchase snacks and when her car wouldn’t start, she took the battery-powered cart home to get some help to get it started, according to police.

Clarksville police determined Taylor had active warrants for two counts of driving on a suspended license, two counts of simple possession, no insurance and child restraint.

Taylor was booked into the Montgomery County jail on a $15,500 bond.

A pickup truck was used to return the cart to the store.