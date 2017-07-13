Police: Victim shoots suspect during robbery attempt in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that sent a robbery suspect to the hospital.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:22am, Thursday, officers were called to the 6000 block of Barbour Ride Drive on the report of a shooting.

Police say during a robbery attempt, the victim shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Police continue to investigate.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.