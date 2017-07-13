Search underway for juvenile boy in Pickerington creek

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police in firefighters are looking for a juvenile who went into Sycamore Creek near Pickerington Central High School.

Firefighters are staged on a bridge over Sycamore Creek in Pickerington. A Columbus Police helicopter is assisting in the search.

Police told Chopper 4 pilot John Massey that the juvenile male was last seen going into the water about a mile upstream.

According to Pickerington police, the boy was last seen in the water at a Frisbee park at 635 East Columbus Street. Rescue crews are staging at several locations until they can confirm the boy did make it out of the water.

Police are urging parents to keep their kids out of storm-related waters.

