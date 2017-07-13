SEATTLE, WA (WFLA) – Starbucks will be giving away free tall Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions on Friday, the company announced in a press release.

Customers in North American can try a complimentary tall beverage during “Free Tea Friday” from 1pm to 2pm in Starbucks stores July 14.

Flavors include Pineapple Black Tea, Peach Citrus White Tea and Strawberry Green tea.

Starbucks introduced the Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions containing tea, fruit, botanical blends and liquid cane sugar on Tuesday.

“We realized we could appeal to our tea customers looking for ways to customize their tea just as coffee drinkers do with their espresso beverages,” said Starbucks product developer Melynda Cheng.