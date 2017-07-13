DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — A Texas woman is worried about her dogs after she found meatballs filled with broken glass in her backyard for the second time.

“I just started crying. I just started crying because all I could think about was if my dogs had gotten ahold of it.” Cathi Holtsclaw told KTVT.

Holtsclaw said she at first thought it was an accident meant for coyotes or bobcats when she found the meatballs, but the by the second time she knew it was intentional.

“I’m worried my dogs are going to die or someone else’s dogs are going to die,” she said.

Holtsclaw’s neighbor, Paul Burkhalter told KTVT, he also found the dangerous meatballs in his yard.

Both owners said they feel lucky they were able to find the meatballs before their pets did, but they remain worried.