Tinder kick-starts delayed date by sending Ohio college students to Hawaii

By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: Twitter

KENT, OH (AP) — Two Ohio college students are set for an epic Tinder date in Hawaii that’s been three years in the making.

Kent State University students Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas have been sporadically messaging each other on the dating platform since September 2014. They would go months without writing each other back, and when they did respond, it was with excuses like “sorry my phone died” or “sorry was in the shower.”

Avsec posted the correspondence to Twitter last week, and Tinder took notice. The company reached out to the students Monday with an offer to send them on a first date in the city of their choosing.

When the pair decided on the Hawaiian island of Maui, Tinder agreed, but added, “you can’t take two years to pack your bags!”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s