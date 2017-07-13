Truck overturns on Oregon highway, spilling eels and slime all over Hwy 101

By Published:

PORTLAND, OR (WCMH) — A truck carrying eels overturned on an Oregon highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

It happened on Highway 101 in Lincoln County at the 131 milepost.

Eels spill onto Hwy 101

Oregon State Police said the crash damaged at least one car. Photos and videos from the scene show multiple vehicles covered in slime and seafood.

Crews are using bulldozers to try and clean up the mess.

Police say the truck was transporting the live eels to be shipped to Korea for consumption.

