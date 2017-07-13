Two Central Ohio companies included in nationwide health care fraud takedown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A federal grand jury has indicted two central Ohio health care companies and their owners on charges of health care fraud.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, “one company allegedly billed government insurance programs for unnecessary medical procedures and the other is accused of billing government insurance programs for pain and scar creams that recipients said they never requested or wanted.”

The two cases are part of a nationwide health care fraud takedown announced Thursday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price.

The first indictment was filed against Salim Dahdah, owner and operator of the Ohio Institute of Cardiac Care (OICC) in Columbus, and his wife Cindy, who owns billing company Accubil. The DOJ says Accubil, which handles the billing for OICC, “received more than $2 million from Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary nuclear stress tests and medically unnecessary coronary interventions such as pacemaker insertion and stent procedures.”

The Dahdahs are charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, crimes punishable by up to ten years in prison, and health care false statements, a crime which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The second indictment was filed against another couple, Darrell Bryant and Gifty Kusi, who own and manage Health & Wellness Pharmacy in Dublin. The DOJ says Kusi and Dr. Jornel Rivera owned and operated Health & Wellness Medical Center, also located in Dublin. According to the indictment, the three people “fraudulently received more than $3 million from the Ohio Department of Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) through multiple schemes including billing for compound creams that were not provided or not requested by patients, billing for counseling services that were not provided or billing for group counseling sessions as individual counseling services.”

All three have been charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud.

