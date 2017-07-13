Video shows road rage suspect chew on camera wires, put gum on lens

WKRG Published:

ORLANDO, FL (WKRG) — A road rage suspect in Florida bit off more than he could chew, and a surveillance camera was rolling while he did it.

Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows Richard Walker in the backseat of a patrol car attempting to chew through the wiring of the car’s recording equipment.

Clearly it doesn’t work because as the video continues, you can see Walker make a different attempt to block his recording — he leans forward and puts his chewing gum on the camera lens.

Florida Highway Patrol had arrested Walker for allegedly crashing into another vehicle on purpose and then using a hammer to smash it.

Walker was booked on charges that included aggravated assault, resisting arrest and damaging property.

