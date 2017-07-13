Woman struck by lightning on Ohio State campus while working event

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters say a woman was transported to the hospital after being struck by lightning on Ohio State University’s campus on Thursday.

At about 11:30am, Thursday, a man called 911 saying his wife had been struck by lightning in the 200 block of Fred Taylor Drive, while they were walking in a parking lot near the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. The man told dispatchers the woman was struck in the right arm and hand.

Firefighters say the woman was alert and talking prior to being transported.

The woman was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Dan Hedman with the OSU Director of Marketing and Communications says the woman is a part-time employee who was working an event outside the Hayes Center. She was on her way back to shelter “when an incident occurred,” he said.

