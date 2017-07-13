You Paid For It: Helping dads change diapers in public restrooms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Have you or a man you know found himself in the men’s room with no place to change a baby’s diaper?

That’s what happened to Ethan Hansen with his then 4-month-old daughter Charlotte.

“I ended up having to change her on the floor next to the urinal,” Hansen said.

Not wanting to repeat the experience, Hansen contacted his city Councilor in Columbus which has led to new legislation and a grant program that hopes to answer this problem.

Nationally all federal buildings must have changing tables for men’s and women’s bathrooms per the BABIES act passed under then President Obama in 2016. Locally in Columbus, there are no such guidelines for men’s bathrooms.

