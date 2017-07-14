Brides scramble to find dresses after Alfred Angelo closure

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — National bridal store chain, Alfred Angelo Bridal is officially closed. The sudden bankruptcy announcement is leaving many brides in the dark on what to do next. There’s a handful of Alfred Angelo Bridal stores in Ohio, including one in Dublin.

Brides are voicing their concerns all over social media because of the lack of a response from the company. A local bride, Laura Malemee is set to marry the man of her dreams, Joe Ciamarcco is eight days. She looks forward to wearing her dream dress that she found in Dublin at Alfred Angelo Bridal six months ago. Malemee, “I’m getting married in a week and I do not know where my wedding dress is.”

On Thursday, Laura along with her sister and mom drove over to the bridal shop so she could pick up her dress and have one last fitting so her sister could be taught how by the seamstress to bustle the dress.

When Laura arrived at the store she saw her mom and thought her face looked ghostly white and asked what was wrong thinking maybe someone had passed away because she looked so concerned. Her mother saw the store closed sign first and told Laura, “the sign said closed, everyone was like oh my goodness what’s going on.”

The sign also states merchandise will be shipped by store or seamstresses but Laura says she has not received any calls from anyone, not the seamstress and not from Alfred Angelo Bridal.

NBC 4 reached out multiple times to numerous Alfred Angelo Bridal stores and no store returned a phone call. The bridal shop’s website also does not say anything about the stores closing or how brides can find their dresses.

“We already paid for it, this along with my wedding veil and my wedding dress it’s 1,500 dollars worth of merchandise that I have no idea where it is and it’s unbelievable to me,” said Malemee.

If the dress does not make it in time, she doesn’t know what to do.

“Honestly I have a week left, I don’t know, makes me want to cry but I’m not going to cry,” said Malemee.

Laura Malemee tried reaching out to the seamstress multiple times and eventually receive a message back later Friday afternoon saying that she needs to contact Alfred Angelo and this is the wrong person. The bride is losing hope her dress will make it to her before her wedding day in 8 days.