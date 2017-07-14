DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Saturday, the 15th annual Hoops for Hope 3 on 3 basketball tournament will take place at Dublin Scioto High School. The event has served as a way for the Halley family to honor their late son Zack and pay it forward to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“In 1997, my son Zach was diagnosed with neurofibrosarcoma, it’s a rare childhood cancer, and Make-a-Wish came to us and asked if we would like to have a wish,” explains his father Brad Halley.

Zack’s wish was to restore a classic car. The process, for a time, took him away from his treatment and gave his family members a life time of fond memories. The Halleys realized the power of a wish and so all these years later they have worked each year to grant wishes for other children fighting illness.

“And we had a little girl there last year that would melt your heart,” Halley said. “There’s a little tap on my leg and I turned around and she says, ‘Thank you for my trip, sir.’ And oh man, just melts your heart. I tell people, if you don’t know why we’re doing, it there you go.”

This Saturday’s Hoops for Hope tournament will be the last. To date the tournament has raised $142,000. This year’s goal is to meet and exceed the $150,000 mark. You can help by participating–registration starts starting at 8 am the day of the event, and the cost is $25 per athlete

For more information, visit http://hoops4hope.org/