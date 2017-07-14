Final Hoops for Hope tournament is this weekend to raise money for Make-A-Wish

By Published: Updated:

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Saturday, the 15th annual Hoops for Hope 3 on 3 basketball tournament will take place at Dublin Scioto High School. The event has served as a way for the Halley family to honor their late son Zack and pay it forward to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“In 1997, my son Zach was diagnosed with neurofibrosarcoma, it’s a rare childhood cancer, and Make-a-Wish came to us and asked if we would like to have a wish,” explains his father Brad Halley.

Zack’s wish was to restore a classic car. The process, for a time, took him away from his treatment and gave his family members a life time of fond memories. The Halleys realized the power of a wish and so all these years later they have worked each year to grant wishes for other children fighting illness.

“And we had a little girl there last year that would melt your heart,” Halley said. “There’s a little tap on my leg and I turned around and she says, ‘Thank you for my trip, sir.’ And oh man, just melts your heart. I tell people, if you don’t know why we’re doing, it there you go.”

This Saturday’s Hoops for Hope tournament will be the last. To date the tournament has raised $142,000. This year’s goal is to meet and exceed the $150,000 mark. You can help by participating–registration starts starting at 8 am the day of the event, and the cost is $25 per athlete

For more information, visit http://hoops4hope.org/

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s