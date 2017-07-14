Columbus Metro Parks employee rescues boy from rushing water

GROVEPORT (WCMH) — Madison Township fire officials say they have rescued a boy and a park employee from high water.

The boy was attending a camp at Walnut Woods Metro Park, got too close to the water, and was swept away.

A park employee working with the camp jumped in and was able to pull him and herself on to some debris. Neither one had a life vest.

Someone from the park called 911.

Both the boy and the female adult were pulled to safety by rescue crews.

