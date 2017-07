LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Both directions of I-70 are closed near Buckeye Lake due to flooding.

I-70 East is closed between SR-158 and SR-79 due to flooding. I-70 West is closed between US-40 and SR-158. The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the road Friday morning.

All traffic is being sent to US-40.

TRAFFIC: I-70 E is still closed between SR-158 and SR-79 due to flooding. I-70 W is closed between US-40 and SR-158. — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) July 14, 2017

