Friday Freebies: Six places to get free ice cream in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with free ice cream. Here are all the places you can get free or discounted ice cream in central Ohio this weekend.

McDonald’s

Get a free vanilla cone at McDonald’s locations nationwide on Sunday using the McDonald’s app. One lucky customer will have the chance to win free soft-serve cones for life.

Baskin-Robbins

Download the Baskin-Robbins app and get a free, 4-ounce scoop of ice cream if you’re a first-time app user. If you’re not a first-time app user, you can still take advantage of special offers starting Friday, including buy-one cone, get one for 99 cents, buy one single-scoop warm cookie ice cream sandwich, get one for 99 cents, buy one classic two-scoop sundae, get one for 99 cents, and $2 off a Polar Pizza.

Velvet Ice Cream

Join Velvet Ice Cream at Ye Olde Mill in Utica on Sunday and get $1 single-dip sugar or cake cones all day. This year, Velvet is also introducing the new Lemon Cheesecake, Spicy Caramel and Sticky Pudding flavors.

Dippin’ Dots

On Sunday, participating Dippin’ Dots locations will be giving away free mini cups of ice cream during a two-hour window. Check with your local Dippin’ Dots location for times.

Cold Stone Creamery

Join the Cold Stone eClub and get a coupon for a buy-one, get one creation coupon delivered to your email inbox within 24 hours.

Wendy’s

From now until Aug. 25, you can get a small vanilla or chocolate Frosty for just 50 cents.

NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our weekly Friday Freebies article. If you have a promotion or discount you’d like to share, please email rgribble@nbc4i.com.