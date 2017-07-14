No new plan, just continued vigilance for swine flu at Franklin County Fair

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Fair Board members met to discuss its plan to deal with any sign of swine flu.

This comes just one day after two pigs at the Clinton County Fair in southwest Ohio tested positive for the disease.

David Fleshman is the president of the Franklin County Agricultural Society. He said they are not doing anything different, but they are stressing rules that have been in place.

Those rules will be posted throughout the livestock barn.

Wash and/or sanitize hands thoroughly and often, particularly after handling animals and always before eating meals or touching your mouth

No food or drink is allowed in the livestock barns

No strollers, sippy cups or pacifiers are allowed in the livestock barns

Fleshman added hog owners also have a hand in helping prevent any illnesses from spreading.

“Keeping track of their animals. Same thing they do every year.”

In additional to the hog owners paying attention there will be a veterinarian on hand all week helping check on the animals.