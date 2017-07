COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one of two brothers considered to be armed and dangerous has been arrested.

David J. Elchols was arrested by the Columbus Police SWAT team on Friday.

Police say they’re still searching for this brother, James E. Elchols. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should contact Columbus Police.

The brothers are facing murder charges after a shooting on Lorreta Avenue Sunday.