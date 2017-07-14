Picktown Palooza moving to new location after flooding

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Ahead of a busy mid-July weekend in Pickerington, heavy rains are causing headaches and moving the annual Picktown Palooza to a new location after two days of cancellations.

“This is just an unfortunate situation that we had,” says Bill Kemp, who traveled to work at the festival. “Ain’t much you can do except move on.”

Kemp and several other traveling workers stayed at nearby Ridgeview Middle School on Thursday night because of the water created threatening conditions around their traveling homes.

Other areas of Pickerington saw heavy flooding, including the nearby football field and some neighborhoods.

Picktown Palooza will resume on Saturday the municipal parking lot where the farmer’s market is often held. The festivities begin at noon.