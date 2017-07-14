Picktown Palooza moving to new location after flooding

By Published:

PICKERINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Ahead of a busy mid-July weekend in Pickerington, heavy rains are causing headaches and moving the annual Picktown Palooza to a new location after two days of cancellations.

“This is just an unfortunate situation that we had,” says Bill Kemp, who traveled to work at the festival. “Ain’t much you can do except move on.”

Kemp and several other traveling workers stayed at nearby Ridgeview Middle School on Thursday night because of the water created threatening conditions around their traveling homes.

Other areas of Pickerington saw heavy flooding, including the nearby football field and some neighborhoods.

Picktown Palooza will resume on Saturday the municipal parking lot where the farmer’s market is often held. The festivities begin at noon.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s