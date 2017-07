PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old runaway.

Carmen Howard was last seen leaving her home and getting into a white or cream colored Chevy Cavalier with two males.

Authorities say she’s possibly headed to Ross County.

The Sheriff’s Office says she is “considered to be in danger.”

If anyone sees her, they’re asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 947-2111.