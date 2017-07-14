Police captain investigated after video of confrontation goes viral

By Published:
(WOWK)

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia police captain has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral.

Captain Richard Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.

The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun.

The video has already received 2,000 shares and 86,000 views on Facebook in less than 24 hours.

“They’ve got you on video,” said one of the men involved in the altercation.” Foster said, “I don’t care. Video it all you want, buddy, I don’t care. It’s a [expletive] public road.”

“You’re not going to talk to my mother like that — I promise you right now,” said Foster to a man in the video, all while holding his gun during the entire video.

Nitro Police says an ongoing internal investigation by the Nitro Police Department and a criminal investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s