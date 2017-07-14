Residents return home after mobile home park floods in Hebron

HEBRON, OH (WCMH) — The morning after the Greenbriar Village mobile home park was flooded, neighbors returned to their homes to look at the damage and clean up.

Some neighbors were rescued from the high waters Thursday by boat. Among them were Kim Przenkop, her mother and her son, 9.

“We’re all safe,” Przenkop said. “The only thing I left is my dog and the two cats, but they’re OK.”

Przenkop said the flooding wasn’t nearly as bad as flooding that happened in March of 2012. Still, it was enough that she needed to leave her home and spend the night at an emergency shelter set up by the Red Cross at the Hebron Nazarene Worship Center.

Jerry Carpenter, pastor of the church, said he had been a flood victim himself a few years ago and wanted his church members to practice what they preach by helping their neighbors. He expressed concern for neighbors who had been through this more than once at Greenbriar Village.

“Needless to say, they’re still in need and they just need somebody to believe in them and help them,” Carpenter said.

Marie Touvelle and her fiancé, John Steele, Jr., also spent the night at the shelter. Touvelle said they had been out of the house when the worst of the flooding occurred.

“When we came back, the water was two feet high,” Touvelle said.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like when we get home,” Steele said.

They were among 40 families displaced from the mobile home park by the floods. Only about eight people spent the night at the shelter, according to Carpenter. Another five were put up in local motels.

“It kind of worried me all night long. We didn’t get much sleep,” Steele said. “But, you know, life goes on. I hope we go there, everything is so-so.”

When they returned home, Steele and Touvelle told NBC4 the water had risen high enough at its peak to cover the seats in their car. They also said the floorboard was saturated. The couple said they had called their insurance and that they hoped they wouldn’t have to pay too much because they live on a fixed income.

The Red Cross shelter was open to neighbors affected by flooding not only in Hebron, but also in Heath and Pataskala.