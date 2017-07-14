Study links boxed mac and cheese to birth defects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two million boxes of macaroni and cheese are sold every day here in the United States.

But could serving up one of America’s favorite comfort foods be exposing you to harmful chemicals?

The tried and true box of mac n cheese you feed your kids could be downright dangerous. The problem is in the powder.

And it’s across the board in all types of the packaged stuff.

Lab tests of 10 different varieties of macaroni and cheese have revealed toxic industrial chemicals known as phthalates.

“The phthalate concentrations in powder from mac and cheese mixes were more than four times higher than in block cheese and other natural cheeses like shredded cheese, string cheese and cottage cheese,” Mike Belliveau, executive director of the Environmental Health Strategy Center told the New York Times.

Those are hormone-disrupting chemicals that can affect developing brains and alter thyroid function and sex hormones.

Now, DEHP, that’s the most widely banned phthalate around the world, was found in all 10 of the mac and cheese powders tested.

This bombshell report was just released by the Coalition for Safer Food Processing and Packing.

It’s urging mac n cheese makers to eliminate any and all phthalates.

The phthalates are not intentionally added to the product, they come from the equipment used to process the cheese powder.

The good news is that there are healthier alternatives.

You might have to make from scratch.