Zanesville 4-year-old diagnosed with encephalitis

ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department is reporting a confirmed case of La Crosse Encephalitis in a 4-year-old child.

According to WHIZ-TV, the health department began investigating after it learned of the case Wednesday, July 12.

La Crosse Encephalitis is rare, and is caused by a virus spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Health department officials went to the child’s home and surrounding properties and removed some containers of standing water, WHIZ reports.

The health department says most people infected with the disease do not show signs of illness. According to the CDC, some initial symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. Severe cases occur most often in children under 16 often involve an inflammation of the brain and can include seizures, coma, and paralysis.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website or the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department website.

