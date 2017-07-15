Authorities: Skeletal remains found in Warren County believed to be stillborn baby

By Published:

CARLISLE, OH (WDTN) — Authorities say skeletal remains found behind a home in Warren County are believed to be those of a stillborn baby.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office worked with Carlisle Police after receiving reports of remains found in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive.

The remains have not been identified. The bones were taken to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Labratory for analysis.

Crews arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. on Friday after the remains were found in a wooded area behind a house.

Authorities say the remains appear to have been in that location for 10-12 weeks.

Witnesses say officials put up a tent with shovels and containers on the site.

Officials say the family living in the home is safe.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1522.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s