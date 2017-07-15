Authorities: Skeletal remains found in Warren County believed to be stillborn baby

CARLISLE, OH (WDTN) — Authorities say skeletal remains found behind a home in Warren County are believed to be those of a stillborn baby.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office worked with Carlisle Police after receiving reports of remains found in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive.

The remains have not been identified. The bones were taken to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Labratory for analysis.

Crews arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. on Friday after the remains were found in a wooded area behind a house.

Authorities say the remains appear to have been in that location for 10-12 weeks.

Witnesses say officials put up a tent with shovels and containers on the site.

Officials say the family living in the home is safe.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-1522.